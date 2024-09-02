Chandigarh logs 27% rise in GST collection in August

The rise in collections in Chandigarh was attributed to enhanced compliance measures, including scrutinies, inspections and audits, said an official of the excise and taxation department
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in August witnessed an increase of 27% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023.
According to the Union ministry of finance, the collection for September this year stood at ₹244 crore, ₹52 crore more than the ₹192 crore mopped up during the same month in 2023.
In July, the city recorded an increase of 8% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period in 2023. The collection for July stood at ₹233 crore, ₹16 crore more than ₹217 crore collected in 2023.
The ministry did not share details of the tax collected during the month of June and January this year.
The UT administration had announced a GST collection of ₹178 crore for May this year, marking a 6% increase from ₹168 crore last year.
The rise in collections was attributed to enhanced compliance measures, including scrutinies, inspections and audits, said an official of the excise and taxation department.