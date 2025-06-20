Chandigarh: Lured with free ration, couple loses jewellery, phone to fraudsters

A couple was duped of jewellery and mobile phone by three unidentified men in Sector 26, Chandigarh, after being lured with the false promise of free ration and cash. The incident took place around 12 pm on June 17 when Usha Devi, 50, and her husband Radhey Shyam, residents of EWS Colony in Dhanas, were on their way to a bank’s branch in Sector 26. An FIR under Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

Usha mentioned in her police complaint that they were approached by three men aged around 40–45 years on the slip road along Madhya Marg. The men convinced the couple that a wealthy man was distributing free ration or ₹2,000 each to poor families, and that they would help them get the benefit. The couple followed the trio to a parked car where they were told to remove their gold ornaments, claiming the benefactor would not consider them poor otherwise.

Usha handed over her earrings and “mangalsutra” while her husband also gave his earring and mobile phone. One of the fraudsters then took Radhey Shyam aside on the pretext of introducing him to the benefactor, made him sit under a tree and walked away. He didn’t return.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the police registered an FIR under Sections 316(2), 318(4) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 26 police station.