Chandigarh: Madrasa teacher held for sexually assaulting minor boy

A 24-year-old teacher at a madrasa in Manimajra was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student. The incident was reported after the victim informed his family, who subsequently approached the police. The accused has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will be presented in a court on Saturday. (Getty image)

Police said during school hours, the teacher called the boy and asked him to massage his legs, following which, he touched him inappropriately. The boy has undergone a medical examination, and his statement has been recorded. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Police are now investigating whether the teacher has been involved in similar incidents in the past. Statements from madrasa staff have also been collected as part of the ongoing investigation.

The accused has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and will be presented in court on Saturday. Senior police officials, including the station house officer and deputy superintendent of police, were present at the madrasa to investigate the matter.