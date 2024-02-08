Chandigarh man acquitted in attempt to murder case

The local court has acquitted a Mauli Jagran man in an attempt to murder case. The attempt to murder case was registered on the complaint by Azad, a resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. (HT File Photo)

Vijay, alias Khaj, from Mauli Jagran village, then aged 20, was booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25, 54, 59 of Arms Act at Mauli Jagran police station on December 3, 2022.

As per the prosecution, the case was registered on the complaint by Azad, a resident of Mauli Jagran. The complainant had told the police that on December 2, 2022, he was going from Panchkula towards Mauli Jagran community centre on his motorcycle. When he reached Rajiv Colony, Vijay, alias Khaj, and a juvenile along with others stopped his way. They were holding iron rods, and sticks and attacked him, threatening to kill him over an old enmity and a scuffle that occurred between them during Diwali.

In the court, advocate Raman Sihag, the counsel of Vijay, argued that to prove these offences, the prosecution has examined a total of nine witnesses but still the case of the prosecution is not proved. “There was a delay in registration of FIR, then there is no evidence on the record to the effect of which type of injuries were inflicted. Also, no blood-stained clothes were taken into possession by the police,” he argued.

Acquitting the accused, the court observed that the prosecution had not been successful in bringing home the guilt against the accused beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt despite the examination of nine witnesses.