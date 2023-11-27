close_game
Chandigarh: Man arrested with 12.7 grams heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 27, 2023 07:28 AM IST

The police team spotted the accused Lakhan, 32, of Mauli Complex acting suspiciously and apprehended him.

A man was arrested with 12.7 grams of heroin near Hallo Majra light point on Saturday. The police team spotted the accused Lakhan, 32, of Mauli Complex acting suspiciously and apprehended him. Upon searching,12.7 grams of heroin were recovered from him.

Chandigarh man arrested with 12.7 grams heroin. (HT)

A case under NDPS Act was registered against the accused at the Mauli Jagran police station.The accused was presented in court on Sunday and sent to one day police remand.

