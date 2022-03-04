Chandigarh: Man arrested for tricking jewellery out of elderly woman
Police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly stealing a 72-year-old woman’s jewellery in Sector 49.
The accused has been identified as Luv Kumar, who was brought on production warrant from Delhi.Police have recovered the stolen jewellery from the accused and are in the process of also bringing his female accomplice on production warrant. He was produced before a court and sent to two days in police custody.
Police said that on November 6 last year, Sarla Kant Angra, a resident of Pushpac Complex, Sector 49, was returning from a temple in Sector 49, when a man stopped her on the pretext of asking for directions. He was soon joined by a woman and the duo engaged her in conversation.
Sarla said that they tricked her into removing all the jewellery she was wearing and keeping it on a handkerchief held by the man. Angra said she removed all her jewellery including gold bangles, ring, chain, diamond pendant and earrings. Later, the accused handed over the handkerchief to her and told her to open it only after reaching home. She said that when she opened the handkerchief after reaching home, she found there were iron bangles instead of her jewellery. A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 49 police station. Later, the accused were arrested by Delhi Police in connection to similar cases registered against them there.
