Chandigarh: Man attacked with sharp weapons in Sector 25

A 22-year-old man was brutally attacked by a group of men in Sector 25 on the night of September 8. Complainant Rupesh, of Sector 25, Chandigarh, claimed that Rohin and his associates began abusing him without provocation. When Rupesh refused to engage, the group violently assaulted him using sticks, tiles and sharp objects. (HT Photo)

Complainant Rupesh, of Sector 25, told police that he was sitting outside his residence at 11.30 pm when one Rohin, accompanied by 5-6 other individuals, who lives in the same sector, approached him. Rupesh claimed that Rohin and his associates began abusing him without provocation. When Rupesh refused to engage, the group violently assaulted him using sticks, tiles and sharp objects.

In his statement, Rupesh described the attackers’ threats of murder as they fled the scene. He sustained injuries and was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, for treatment. After receiving medical care, he went to stay with a relative in Dadu Majra.

After Rupesh returned home, he reported the incident and a case under Sections 191 (2), 191(3), 190, 115(2), 117(2), 351(2) and 3(5) of the BNS was registered.