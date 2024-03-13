 Chandigarh man awarded 10-year jail in 2018 NDPS case - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh man awarded 10-year jail in 2018 NDPS case

Chandigarh man awarded 10-year jail in 2018 NDPS case

ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
Mar 13, 2024 06:02 AM IST

As per prosecution, Chandigarh Police had apprehended the convict in 2018 in a case of NDPS for consciously possessing a commercial quantity of 12 injections of Buprenorphine, of 2 ml each, without any permit and licence

A special NDPS court awarded a 10-year jail term and imposed a 1 lakh fine on a city resident for possession of 12 injections of Buprenorphine.

He was convicted in a case registered on September 2, 2018, under Section 22 of NDPS Act at Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (HT)
He was convicted in a case registered on September 2, 2018, under Section 22 of NDPS Act at Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (HT)

The convict, identified as Ricky, is a resident of Sector 38. He was convicted in a case registered under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 11 police station on September 2, 2018. Additional public prosecutor Sunil Dutt said the police had apprehended the convict in 2018 in a case of NDPS for consciously possessing a commercial quantity of 12 injections of Buprenorphine, of 2 ml each, without any permit and licence and thus did not deserve any lenient view from the court.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

NDPS special court judge Hargunjit Kaur observed: “The narcotics are spoiling the future of youth of the country and every fabric of the society. Menace of drug trafficking has attained alarming proportions which has posed a great threat to nation.”

The order added: “In view of this, a person who has been found guilty of keeping in his conscious possession a narcotic and psychotropic substance, cannot be allowed to go away lightly, as such, he does not deserve any leniency. Sentencing has to be such which may serve as a lesson not only for the convict but all of his ilk.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On