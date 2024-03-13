Chandigarh man awarded 10-year jail in 2018 NDPS case

A special NDPS court awarded a 10-year jail term and imposed a ₹ 1 lakh fine on a city resident for possession of 12 injections of Buprenorphine. He was convicted in a case registered on September 2, 2018, under Section 22 of NDPS Act at Sector 11 police station in Chandigarh. (HT)

The convict, identified as Ricky, is a resident of Sector 38. He was convicted in a case registered under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Sector 11 police station on September 2, 2018. Additional public prosecutor Sunil Dutt said the police had apprehended the convict in 2018 in a case of NDPS for consciously possessing a commercial quantity of 12 injections of Buprenorphine, of 2 ml each, without any permit and licence and thus did not deserve any lenient view from the court.

NDPS special court judge Hargunjit Kaur observed: “The narcotics are spoiling the future of youth of the country and every fabric of the society. Menace of drug trafficking has attained alarming proportions which has posed a great threat to nation.”

The order added: “In view of this, a person who has been found guilty of keeping in his conscious possession a narcotic and psychotropic substance, cannot be allowed to go away lightly, as such, he does not deserve any leniency. Sentencing has to be such which may serve as a lesson not only for the convict but all of his ilk.”