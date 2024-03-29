Chandigarh man awarded 12-year jail in NDPS case

A special NDPS court has awarded 12-year jail and ₹1 lakh fine to a Chandigarh man, caught with 166 banned injections in 2018. As per the prosecution, police recovered a total of 166 banned injections — 83 injections of buprenorphine 2 ml each and 83 injections of pheniramine maleate 10 ml each from the accused. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The convict, Parampal from Ram Darbar, was convicted under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

On May 5, 2018, a case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Sector 31 police station.

As per first information report (FIR), a police team was on patrolling duty near Ram Darbar’s residential area. They spotted a man in his 50s walking towards the gate. On spotting the police, he started walking in the opposite direction. The police team stopped him on the basis of suspicion and upon checking, recovered banned injections from his possession. After he failed to produce any permit or licence, he was booked by the police.

In court, Parampal pleaded that he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case. However, the prosecution argued that there was sufficient evidence to prove his crime.

Hence he should be awarded stringent punishment. On Thursday, the special NDPS court awarded him 12 yearsin jail.