Chandigarh: Man booked for 8L immigration fraud

Police have booked the owner of an immigration firm for cheating a woman of ₹8.76 lakh on the pretext of providing her son with a work permit for Luxembourg. The accused has been identified as Sahil Sandhu of EIC Visa, Sector 7-C, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Sahil Sandhu of EIC Visa, Sector 7-C.

As per police, Sangeeta Rani, a lecturer in the UT education department and a resident of Sector 11, alleged that she had approached the firm last year on July 9 to secure a Luxembourg visa for her son and process his work permit.

The firm representatives, who had identified themselves as Sahil, Reet Sharma, Mannat, Rupali, Harman, and Jashan, had said the process will take around 45 to 90 days to get completed.

She had made payments for profile assessment and employment letter and had also deposited the visa fee.

Rani further alleged that she had made a bank deposit which was withdrawn without her consent.

The victim alleged that later, the firm representatives stopped responding to her requests.

She added that she approached the police after finding their Chandigarh office shut.

A case under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.