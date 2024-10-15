Chandigarh: Man booked for harassing woman outside eatery in Sector 26

Chandigarh Police said on the night of October 12, Gurwinder Singh misbehaved with the woman at the back entrance of a restaurant, prompting her to approach the police
A man was booked for allegedly harassing a woman outside a restaurant in Sector 26 on Saturday night.
The accused was identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 7. Police said on the night of October 12, Gurwinder Singh misbehaved with the woman at the back entrance of a restaurant, prompting her to approach the police. Following this, a case of harassment was registered against him at Sector-26 police station.
Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to gather more details and determine the exact sequence of events. Statements from the complainant, a resident of Sector 27 A, and potential witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.