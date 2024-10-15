Chandigarh: Man booked for harassing woman outside eatery in Sector 26

A man was booked for allegedly harassing a woman outside a restaurant in Sector 26 on Saturday night. Chandigarh Police have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to gather more details and determine the exact sequence of events. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 7. Police said on the night of October 12, Gurwinder Singh misbehaved with the woman at the back entrance of a restaurant, prompting her to approach the police. Following this, a case of harassment was registered against him at Sector-26 police station.

Authorities have confirmed that an investigation is currently underway to gather more details and determine the exact sequence of events. Statements from the complainant, a resident of Sector 27 A, and potential witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed.