Chandigarh | Man booked for sexually harassing teacher during online class
Police booked an unidentified person for allegedly sexually harassing a Panchkula government school teacher during her online class.
The incident happened on January 17, 2022, and a zero FIR regarding the matter had been registered by Panchkula police at the time.
Now, the FIR has been sent to Chandigarh police as the teacher is a UT resident.
Police said the teacher was conducting the online class when an unidentified accused joined the meeting. He obstructed the online class and used obscene gestures and language before being removed.
A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 354A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. The cyber cell of the Chandigarh police is investigating the matter.
Officials said they have registered the FIR as received by Panchkula police and will start an investigation to identify the accused and track him.
Gurbani telecast row: SGPC mum on pact with PTC, to launch web channel in 10 days
With the live telecast of gurbani kirtan from Golden Temple by PTC, a channel owned by the Badals, sparking a row following an FIR against its management over sexual exploitation charges levelled by a beauty pageant contestant, the channel will continue to broadcast gurbani, for now, with the SGPC raising no objection to the same. Following the directions, the SGPC is now gearing up to launch a web channel, it is learnt.
Policy to safeguard NRIs’ interests in works: Minister
Punjab rural development and panchayats and NRI's affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday said that a comprehensive policy for safeguarding interest of non-resident Indians, besides ensuring their immense contribution to the all-round development of villages, was on the anvil. Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Navtej Singh Shah offered to build the in memory of their grandfather Gurbaksh Singh Shah and grandmother Harbans Kaur.
Woman arrested for misbehaving with cops at Manimajra police station
A 40-year-old woman was arrested for misbehaving with police officers at the Know Your Case camp held at the Manimajra police station. Officials privy to the matter said the accused, Ruby of Thakur Dwara, Manimajra, was a member of one of the families that police had called for counselling. The woman, who was detained on the spot, also tried to attack her family members when they were trying to exit the police station.
Mina Cup U-12 Football: Minerva enters semis with thumping 5-0 win over Barcelona Academy
Minerva Academy on Saturday scored a statement win over Barcelona Academy in the quarter-finals of Mina Cup for U-12, being held in Dubai. Thiyam emerged as the star performer for Minerva, scoring a hatttrick of goals. Barcelona managed to get their attack going, but Minerva managed to score on the counters. Minerva pressed forward in numbers, forcing their opponents on the backfoot. Thiyam completed his hat-trick in the 29th minute from a freekick.
PU panel to study data collection methods for reservation in promotion
Panjab University panel working on the implementing reservation in promotions of non-teaching staff will study methodology adopted by other universities in Punjab for collection of quantifiable data. PU had earlier constituted a panel to implement the reservation in promotion, which held a preliminary meeting recently. The PU senate, in its March 27 meeting, approved the adoption of the policy of reservation in promotion for the non-teaching staff.
