Chandigarh: Man caught with banned injections gets 10-year jail

A special court dealing with Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for drug peddling. The case was registered at Sector-34 police station.

The convict, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Burail, had been caught by the UT police in September 2018 with 13 injections of buprenorphine and 13 of pheniramine maleate. As per the prosecution, on September 9, 2018, a police team was patrolling in Sector-45D city when they noticed a man walking from Sector-45 towards Mandi Ground with a bag. On seeing the police, he changed his route from the slip road and tried to escape. On the basis of suspicion, police chased the said youngster and found a cardboard box, containing 26 banned injections – 13 of buprenorphine and 13 of pheniramine maleate. The health department confirmed that these injections are banned and the accused did not have any permission to carry them or keep them with him. The case was registered at Sector-34 police station.