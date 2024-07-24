Chandigarh: Man duped of 3.8 lakh in visa fraud

A man was duped of ₹3.82 lakh on the pretext of securing a student visa for his daughter. Multi Star Overseas Immigration, Sector 34-A, Chandigarh, refused to refund the amount , despite repeated attempts and communications/ (HT Photo)

Neeraj Uppal, a resident of Zirakpur, has alleged Multi Star Overseas Immigration, Sector 34-A, of committing visa fee fraud.

According to Neeraj, the process for obtaining a student visa for his daughter to Mauritius began on July 25, 2023. After submitting all the necessary documents, an offer letter and acceptance letter were generated for his daughter, Hanisha Uppal, on July 31, 2023. Hanisha received a provisional student visa for a period of three months on September 13, 2023. Subsequently, on September 18, 2023, Neeraj transferred the visa fee amounting to ₹3,82,000 to Multi Star Overseas via real-time gross settlement (RTGS).

Following the confirmation of the visa, flight tickets were booked for September 28, 2023. However, complications arose concerning the departure of Hanisha’s husband, Paras Chautala, to Mauritius. Despite multiple attempts to reschedule the flight, Neeraj claimed that Ramandeep Kaur and Vikram Rathor from Multi Star Overseas delayed the process. When he requested a refund, despite repeated attempts and communications, the fee was not returned.

Police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).