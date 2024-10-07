Chandigarh: Man gets 10-year jail in NDPS case

The court convicted Manjit Singh, a resident of Kawal Colony, Ward No 9, Samrala, Ludhiana; A fine of ₹1 lakh was also imposed on him
A local court on Monday sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment in a drug peddling case.
The court convicted Manjit Singh, a resident of Kawal Colony, Ward No 9, Samrala, Ludhiana. A fine of ₹1 lakh was also imposed on him.
He was arrested by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police on October 2, 2018, from near Sector 45 in Chandigarh. Police had recovered a total of 50 drug injections from his possession. The court convicted him under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.