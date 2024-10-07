Chandigarh: Man gets 10-year jail in NDPS case

A local court on Monday sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment in a drug peddling case. The man was arrested by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police on October 2, 2018, from near Sector 45 in Chandigarh. (Getty image)

The court convicted Manjit Singh, a resident of Kawal Colony, Ward No 9, Samrala, Ludhiana. A fine of ₹1 lakh was also imposed on him.

He was arrested by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police on October 2, 2018, from near Sector 45 in Chandigarh. Police had recovered a total of 50 drug injections from his possession. The court convicted him under Section 22 of the NDPS Act.