Chandigarh: Man gets 20-yr rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018. (Shutterstock)

The case was registered on May 11, 2018 under sections of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of ₹55,000 on the convict.

The girl, in her complaint, stated that she was living with her mother after her father left them in 2013.

She added that her mother befriended a person, who used to come to their residence. After inviting the girl to his shop, the accused started making obscene conversations with her and raped her. The victim reported the matter to her mother, who then informed the police.