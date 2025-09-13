Chandigarh: Man gets 3-year jail for sexually assaulting 8-yr-old neighbour

A fast track special court in Chandigarh sentenced a 35-year-old man to three years’ imprisonment for kidnapping and intimidating an eight-year-old girl with the intent to have sexual intercourse. The court stated that in the present case, the accused had shown his “wickedness” by sexually assaulting a minor victim below the age of 10. Thus, he must be given severe punishment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court held, Manoj Kumar, guilty under Sections 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offfences Act. Besides undergoing the jail term, the convict is also required to pay a fine of ₹5,000. According to the police, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, an FIR was registered against Kumar in December 2023 under sections of kidnapping, criminal intimidation and the POCSO Act.

As per the prosecution, on December 2, 2023, the girl was at home with her siblings, when the accused lured her to his house. Her parents were at work at the time. When her mother returned home, she found her crying. After much coaxing, the girl revealed that Kumar had molested her.

In the court, Kumar pleaded for leniency, saying that he is married and has an eight-year-old daughter. Besides, his father has passed away and his aged mother is suffering from multiple diseases. He said his wife, daughter and mother are dependent on him as he is the only breadwinner in the family.

But the prosecution argued that the court should deal strictly with the accused. The court held that children of any section of the society are the future of the country and they should not only be educated and nurtured but also be protected.

In the order, the court stated that in the present case, the accused had shown his “wickedness” by sexually assaulting a minor victim below the age of 10. Thus, he must be given severe punishment.