Chandigarh man gets call for credit card activation, loses 74,000

A resident of Ram Darbar became the latest victim of credit card activation fraud, losing ₹74, 802 to fraudsters. Chandigarh Police have launched an investigation after registering a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, Ravinder Kumar, told the police that he worked as an electrician.

In January, he had applied for an SBI credit card that was delivered to him on February 18. The very next day, he received a phone call, with the caller identifying himself as a staffer of the SBI credit card department. He sought the card details from him, saying that these were needed for card activation.

But as soon he shared the details, ₹74, 802 were debited from his credit card through multiple instalments.

Police have launched an investigation after registering a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Cyber Crime police station.