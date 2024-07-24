Chandigarh: Man held for assaulting 11-year-old daughter

A 35-year-old man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter. Around midnight, the man, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly began touching his daughter inappropriately while she was asleep. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred late at night in their family home.

According to police officials, the man, who works as a labourer, returned home late in the evening and consumed a significant amount of alcohol. The family, consisting of the father, mother, and their daughter, had dinner together before going to bed. The daughter, as was her habit, slept between her parents.

Around midnight, the man, under the influence of alcohol, allegedly began touching his daughter inappropriately while she was asleep.

The next morning, the traumatised girl confided in her mother about the incident, who immediately took her daughter to local police station and lodged a complaint.

During police interrogation, the accused admitted to the act but attempted to justify his behaviour by claiming that he was heavily intoxicated and unaware of his actions. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.