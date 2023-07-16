Chandigarh: Man in police net for stealing phones from parkings of PU, PGI

A man who had been stealing mobile phones from the parking lots of Panjab University and PGIMER has been arrested by Chandigarh Police. Gurmukh Singh, DSP, Central, giving details of the arrest. (HT)

Identified as Munna, 22, the accused is disabled as he does not have one hand, said police. A total of 10 stolen mobile phones have been recovered from him.

Giving details, Gurmukh Singh, DSP, Central, said the accused was nabbed near Botanical Garden after he stole three mobile phones from a house in Khuda Lahora on Friday.

He was booked on the complaint of Mohit Kumar of Khuda Lahora, who had informed the Sarangpur police that someone entered his unlocked house and stole three mobile phones.

“We are yet to identify the owners of the remaining seven mobile phones. He had been stealing phones from PU, PGIMER and unlocked houses. He would hand over the phones to his accomplice, who hails from Bihar and is also residing in Chandigarh. His accomplice would sell the phones in Bihar for quick money to buy drugs. There is possibility of more recovery from him as he has been living in Chandigarh for the past six years,” the DSP said.

The DSP has also asked the Sector 11 police to verify the owners of the recovered mobile phones that were stolen from PU.

Another police official said Munna was homeless and had been living in bus shelters or on PGIMER campus. “He is a drug addict and relied on langar served outside PGIMER for food. His sister lives in Mohali, but has abandoned him due to his drug addiction. He earlier used to work at the shop of a scrap dealer,” the official added.

The accused was booked under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sarangpur police station following Mohit’s complaint.

Youth held for snatching gold chains

Chandigarh The Sector 39 police have arrested a snatcher and recovered two gold chains, along with a scooter used in the crimes.

The accused has been identified as Iqbal Singh, a resident of Sector 55, Chandigarh, who police say is a drug addict.

The accused was wanted since March 30 when he had snatched a gold chain of a woman. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

The accused, according to the police, was involved in two cases of snatching in the city. A gold mangalsutra and a gold chain was recovered from him.