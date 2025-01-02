Chandigarh: Man loses phone, purse to snatchers

A group of five assailants robbed a man of his mobile phone and purse and physically assaulted him near the traffic lights of Sectors 40 and 39 on Monday evening. A case under Sections 304(2) (snatching) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Sector 39 police station on Tuesday. (iStock)

The victim, Gunj Bahadur, a resident of Sector 40, in his complaint to the police, highlighted that the group attacked him at around 6.15 pm. In addition to stealing his belongings, the assailants kicked him to the ground before fleeing the scene.

