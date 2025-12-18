Chandigarh: Man robbed at knifepoint near Ramdarbar railway track

A 34-year-old private worker was allegedly robbed at knifepoint near the railway track close to the temple in Ramdarbar on Tuesday afternoon. A case of snatching and criminal intimidation has been registered on his complaint. (Shutterstock)

According to the complaint lodged by Amresh Kumar, a resident of Hallomajra, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm when he was on his way to work in Phase-2 Industrial Area. As he approached the railway track near the temple, two youths allegedly intercepted him. One of them reportedly pulled out a knife and placed it on his neck, while the other held his hands and forcibly snatched his mobile phone from his pocket.

The assailants allegedly threatened to kill him if he informed the police before fleeing the spot. He told the police that the two suspects were calling each other by the names “Guli” and “Kartik” and claimed he could identify them if produced before him. A case of snatching and criminal intimidation has been registered on his complaint.

3 held for robbing woman at knifepoint in Sector 47

The UT police on Wednesday arrested three youths involved in a knife-point robbery of a woman in Sector 47. Two knives, the victim’s mobile phone and her Aadhaar card were recovered from the accused, police said.

The accused have been identified as Bunty Singh (21), Abhijeet Kumar alias Golu (19) and Nitin Kumar alias Chintu (22), all residents of Ramdarbar.

According to police, the case was registered on the complaint of Reshma (29), a domestic worker, who alleged that on December 14 around 4.20 pm, she was cycling to work in Sector 47-C when three youths on an Activa intercepted her near a house. One of them allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened her, while the other two held her bicycle. The assailants snatched her purse containing a mobile phone and documents, and threatened to kill her if she approached the police.

During investigation, the accused were arrested on the basis of the victim’s identification. Police recovered two kamanidar knives, the stolen mobile phone and the victim’s Aadhaar card from their possession. The Activa scooter used in the crime was also seized. Following the recovery of knives, sections of the Arms Act were added to the case.

All three accused were produced before the court. Police said Bunty Singh has a criminal history with three previous snatching and robbery cases registered at Police Station Sector 31, while the other two have no prior criminal record.