Friday, Oct 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Manimajra youth attacked with sharp weapon, hospitalised

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 18, 2024 10:10 AM IST

The incident occurred around 11.20 pm when Rahul went to a public toilet near his residence;according to the victim’s father, Ramesh, the attacker, identified as Madu from Model Town, Manimajra, Chandigarh, assaulted Rahul with a dagger, with the intent to kill him

A young man was attacked with a sharp weapon in New Indira Colony, Manimajra, late on Tuesday night.

The injured youth was taken to civil hospital, Manimajra, on a neighbour’s e-rickshaw. (HT File)
The incident occurred around 11.20 pm when Rahul went to a public toilet near his residence. According to the victim’s father, Ramesh, the attacker, identified as Madu from Model Town, Manimajra, assaulted Rahul with a dagger, with the intent to kill him.

Ramesh, who was nearby repairing their slum with other family members, rushed to the toilet upon hearing his son’s screams. He witnessed Madu repeatedly striking Rahul on the head with the dagger, shouting, “Today, I will erase your name and trace.” When Ramesh intervened and raised an alarm, Madu fled the scene with the weapon in hand. The injured youth was taken to civil hospital, Manimajra, on a neighbour’s e-rickshaw. After receiving preliminary treatment, doctors referred him to GMCH-32, where Rahul was admitted with deep wounds on his head, reportedly inflicted by Madu.

Ramesh disclosed that the altercation between Madu and Rahul had begun the previous day, which may have provoked the attack. “Madu ambushed my son and tried to kill him,” he stated.

The police were alerted to the incident around 11.26 pm via the control room. A case under Section 109, 351(1)/2 of the BNS has been registered at the IT Park police station.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
