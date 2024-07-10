Chandigarh mayor adjourns MC House meet amid uproar over remarks on Anil Masih

After councillors united to push ahead with the free water and parking resolutions, the mayor adjourned the MC House meeting abruptly on Tuesday following heated arguments between the AAP and BJP councillors over remarks on nominated councillor Anil Masih, who is accused of defacing votes in the January 30 mayoral polls. INDIA bloc and BJP councillors engaged in a heated argument during the MC House in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During the House proceedings, an agenda was being discussed on declaring the city “7 star garbage-free city”, when Masih, who attended the House for the first time since the mayoral poll controversy, proceeded to share a few suggestions on the city’s cleanliness.

Interjecting his statement, AAP councillor Manaur sternly questioned, “Why are you giving suggestions when you said in the Supreme Court that you are mentally unfit?”

The remark invited strong opposition from BJP councillors, who termed it a personal attack on Masih, and demanding an apology from Manaur.

Hitting back, city mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor said, “If we’re talking about apologies, I believe first Masih should apologise in the House for killing democracy.”

The mayor’s statement further provoked BJP and nominated councillors, who gathered in the well of the House in protest. The mayor then called in marshals to suspend BJP councillors, but they decided to band together, holding each other’s hands, to avert forceful eviction.

Amid the commotion, the mayor adjourned the House meeting. The melee left BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi injured. As he complained of chest pain, he was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, for treatment.

“Masih’s matter over mayoral polls is subjudice and he will apologise if he is found guilty. But Manaur and AAP councillors should apologise for the personal attack,” said Joshi and another BJP councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana.

Meanwhile, the House approved several agendas, including installation of lights in all back lanes of various sectors of Chandigarh at a cost of ₹8.19 crore, strengthening the stormwater drainage system for smooth disposal of rainwater at various locations, disabled friendly infrastructure in Fragrance Garden in Sector 36, among others.

BJP’s meet and greet with Tewari

As MP Manish Tiwari arrived in the House for his first meeting, AAP and Congress councillors, along with the mayor and MC commissioner, welcomed him with roses. Protesting that the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor (who are BJP councillors) were not invited by the mayor to welcome Tewari, BJP and all nominated councillors remained seated. Seeing this, Tewari himself went to each BJP councillor’s seat to greet them, even shaking hands with Anil Masih. Later during the House proceedings, both senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor went to Tewari’s seat and presented him roses.

BJP protests AAP, Congress leaders’ presence in officers’ gallery

BJP councillors protested the presence of several AAP and Congress leaders in the officers’ gallery. Apart from Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky, husbands and relatives of some councillors, and some AAP leaders, holding no official position in the party, were also in the gallery. BJP councillors also staged a walkout for some time over this issue.