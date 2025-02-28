Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh mayor begins citywide inspection drive

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 28, 2025 09:52 AM IST

Chandigarh mayor met residents and listened to the issues they were facing and directed the officials to resolve them on priority

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Thursday began her city-wide inspection drive by visiting ward number 1—Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora—and interfacing with the residents.

Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla during an inspection drive in ward number 1 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla during an inspection drive in ward number 1 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

She was accompanied by area councillor Jaswinder Kaur and officials from various municipal corporation departments, including horticulture, road division, public health, electrical, and sanitation.

Residents highlighted issues, including sewerage problems, road maintenance, park cleanliness, and waste processing. Directing the officials to ensure prompt action, she instructed them to prioritise solutions and expedite necessary repairs and improvements. “Improving civic amenities remains a top priority. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for residents through effective governance and swift resolution of issues,” she said.

City councillor inspects Sector 15, take notes of ongoing, stalled projects

Councillor Saurabh Joshi along with MC officials went to Sector 15 to inspect the ongoing and stalled projects on Thursday.

During the inspection, the poor state of infrastructure, particularly in the market area, was highlighted. Officials assured the councillor that maintenance work, including repairs of market pathways, broken railings, would commence within a week.

A major point of concern raised during the visit was the stalled ‘Zero Waste Food Street’ project. Originally set to be dedicated to the public in August 2022, as per commitments made by the then commissioner, the project remains unfinished.

Councillor Joshi urged the officials to take immediate action to resolve these issues and ensure that pending projects are completed without further delay.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On