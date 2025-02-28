Chandigarh mayor begins citywide inspection drive

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla on Thursday began her city-wide inspection drive by visiting ward number 1—Kaimbwala, Khuda Ali Sher, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora—and interfacing with the residents. Chandigarh mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla during an inspection drive in ward number 1 of Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

She was accompanied by area councillor Jaswinder Kaur and officials from various municipal corporation departments, including horticulture, road division, public health, electrical, and sanitation.

Residents highlighted issues, including sewerage problems, road maintenance, park cleanliness, and waste processing. Directing the officials to ensure prompt action, she instructed them to prioritise solutions and expedite necessary repairs and improvements. “Improving civic amenities remains a top priority. Our goal is to enhance the quality of life for residents through effective governance and swift resolution of issues,” she said.

City councillor inspects Sector 15, take notes of ongoing, stalled projects

Councillor Saurabh Joshi along with MC officials went to Sector 15 to inspect the ongoing and stalled projects on Thursday.

During the inspection, the poor state of infrastructure, particularly in the market area, was highlighted. Officials assured the councillor that maintenance work, including repairs of market pathways, broken railings, would commence within a week.

A major point of concern raised during the visit was the stalled ‘Zero Waste Food Street’ project. Originally set to be dedicated to the public in August 2022, as per commitments made by the then commissioner, the project remains unfinished.

Councillor Joshi urged the officials to take immediate action to resolve these issues and ensure that pending projects are completed without further delay.