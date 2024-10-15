Chandigarh mayor, councillors access STPs at Dhanas, 3BRD

A committee of municipal corporation (MC) councillors led by city mayor Kuldeep Kumar visited two sewerage treatment plants (STPs) at EWS colony in Dhanas and 3BRD on Monday. The committee reviewed and took stock of the functioning of the existing units proposed for revamping. During the visit, the mayor was accompanied by Harjeet Singh, SE, public health, executive engineer Rajinder Singh, and SDEs of the MC public health wing, in addition to six councillors, Saurabh Joshi, Dalip Sharma, Sachin Galav, Prem Lata, Taruna Mehta, and Mohinder Kaur. (HT File)

The mayor formed the committee after ₹16.40 crore was approved for the development of these two STPs and the agenda to this effect was placed before the 338th General House meeting on August 27. In the meeting, the councillors decided to visit the STPs to assess the actual situation and condition of the existing units proposed for development.

The committee took stock of the functioning and machinery, including electrical and mechanical, and decided to prepare an assessment report at the earliest for its final decision.