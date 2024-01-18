Chandigarh mayor election live: ‘First match of BJP vs INDIA’ to begin at 11 am

All eyes are on the Chandigarh mayoral polls as this would test the coming together of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a coalition of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Chandigarh mayoral poll is scheduled on January 18. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Under the arrangement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors, the AAP has 13 councillors, and the Congress has seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.