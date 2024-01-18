Chandigarh mayor election live: ‘First match of BJP vs INDIA’ to begin at 11 am
Chandigarh mayor election live: Follow latest updates on the election for the mayoral post in the municipal corporation of the UT.
All eyes are on the Chandigarh mayoral polls as this would test the coming together of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a coalition of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Under the arrangement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.
In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors, the AAP has 13 councillors, and the Congress has seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.
- Jan 18, 2024 07:33 AM IST
Chandigarh mayor election live: Who is in the fray for top posts?
As part of the arrangement, the AAP has kept the mayoral post and fielded Kuldeep Dhalor in the fray. Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Nirmala Devi will contest for the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.
The BJP has nominated Major Sonkar for mayor, Kuljeet Sandhu for senior deputy mayor and Rajinder Sharma for the deputy mayor posts.Jan 18, 2024 06:57 AM IST
Chandigarh mayor election live: Congress alleges illegal detention of its councillor, case reaches court
A scuffle broke out between BJP and Congress-AAP members at the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Wednesday after Congress councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty reached the office to withdraw his nomination papers for contesting the mayoral post. The Congress alleged the BJP of illegally detaining Bunty and demanded “release” of the councillor. The Party president filed a petition to the Haryana and Punjab high court, which was taken up for a special midnight hearing. The court sought a report from Chandigarh Police on the matter.
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have officially joined hands to inflict defeat on the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in the Chandigarh mayoral poll today.Jan 18, 2024 06:28 AM IST
Chandigarh mayor election live: AAP's Raghav Chadha confident – INDIA bloc to sweep polls
Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said he is confident that the INDIA bloc will sweep the Chandigarh mayoral polls and that the victory will play as a curtain raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
