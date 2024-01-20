Chandigarh mayor election: HC seeks fresh date from UT by January 23

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday asked the Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation to apprise the court by January 23 of the earliest possible date for holding the mayoral polls. The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday asked the Chandigarh administration and municipal corporation to apprise the court by January 23 of the earliest possible date for holding the mayoral polls. (HT Photo)

The court was hearing a plea from Aam Aadmi Party’s mayoral candidate Kuldeep Dhalor, who challenged the Union Territory (UT) administration’s decision to defer the election till February 6 and further demanding that it be held within 24 hours. The plea demanded that a court commissioner be appointed for free and fair elections.

Police occupied in coming week, court told

During the hearing, the court was apprised by UT senior standing counsel Anil Mehta that programmes are taking place in the city in the run-up to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Thereafter, police would be busy with arrangements related to the Republic Day celebrations.

However, the bench of justice Sudhir Singh and justice Harsh Bunger orally asked the counsel to apprise the court by January 23 when elections could be held at the earliest.

In the 35-member MC House, the AAP and the Congress, which are contesting the election as allies, have 20 votes, while the BJP, which has been ruling the MC for eight years now, has 15 votes —14 of councillors and one of MP Kirron Kher.

Fourth plea by AAP-Congress alliance

This was the third plea from the AAP and the fourth from the Congress-AAP alliance on the high-stakes elections, scheduled on January 18, but deferred by the administration owing to the presiding officer’s ill-health.

The Congress and the AAP have been accusing UT officials of siding with the BJP and deferring the election to allow the saffron party time to muster support by horse-trading.

The petition said even as a plea on the issue of election was pending before the court on Thursday afternoon and was to be taken up following a request for urgent hearing, an order was passed by the administration, deferring the poll till February 6. “This is illegal, arbitrary and bad in the eyes of law, as the order was passed with the intent to overreach and frustrate the proceedings pending before the court,” it said.

It says apprehension of a law and order situation also was no grounds to defer elections as being cited by the administration. “This is being done to help a particular political dispensation that is holding the reins of the corporation till now, as they are evidently short of majority. The whole process has been hijacked by creating hurdles at every step, forcing the petitioner to come to court by way of two earlier writ petitions,” Dhalor said in his plea.