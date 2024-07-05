 Chandigarh mayor takes up city’s issues with UT adviser - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
Chandigarh mayor takes up city’s issues with UT adviser

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 05, 2024 09:38 AM IST

Chandigarh mayor has raised several city issues, including giving water connections on the pattern of electricity connections outside Lal Dora in villages of Chandigarh

City mayor Kuldeep Kumar has written to the UT adviser, raising the issue of giving water connections on the pattern of electricity connections outside Lal Dora in villages of Chandigarh. He also sought regular co-ordination meetings between UT administration and MC as per past practice. He further wrote that councilors should also be taken into confidence before passing any orders and notifications that directly concern city residents.

Chandigarh mayor requested the UT adviser to strengthen the financial position of MC and also raised several other issues. (HT Photos)
The mayor also requested the adviser to strengthen the financial position of MC as well as welfare of its employees. He also raised the issue to release the grant-in-aid as per the recommendations of 4th Delhi Finance Commission.

Friday, July 05, 2024
