Chandigarh mayoral polls: AAP members on hunger strike at MC removed by police

Aam Aadmi Party councillors got into an argument with police after they were barred from entering the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office on Monday on the second day of the party’s protest against the BJP over alleged “rigging” in the recent mayoral polls. Aam Aadmi Party councillors being taken away from outside the municipal corporation office in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Five AAP workers, including a councillor, who sat on a hunger strike outside the municipal corporation office were also removed by the police. The police later detained the protesters who had gathered at the site.

The AAP councillors, led by Sunny Ahluwalia, the party’s Chandigarh co-incharge, raised slogans against the BJP and demanded action against the presiding officer for allegedly tampering with the ballot papers during the mayoral polls.

The AAP councillors, who tried to enter the municipal corporation office, were barred from entry by the police personnel deployed on the premises, following which they got into an argument with them.

“We have every right to enter the municipal corporation office,” said Prem Lata, an AAP councillor.

A large police contingent was deployed and barricades were erected outside the office.

Ahluwalia had earlier said that from Sunday, five AAP members -- one leader and four councillors -- would observe a hunger strike. Another five members would sit on a hunger strike the following day.

“This relay hunger strike is against the ‘vote chor (vote thief)’ BJP and to save our democracy,” he had said.

The protesters on hunger strike on Monday, however, were removed by the police.

The BJP on January 30 swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls against the Congress-AAP alliance.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP had defeated the AAP’s Kuldeep Dhalor for the mayor’s post, polling 16 votes against his rival’s 12. Eight votes were declared invalid.

The opposition councillors alleged that presiding officer Anil Masih had tampered with the ballot papers, a charge rubbished by the BJP.

The AAP moved the Punjab and Haryana high court and sought fresh elections under the supervision of a retired judge but the court refused to grant any interim relief.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Dhalor’s plea challenging the high court order.