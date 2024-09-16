Chandigarh: MBBS students demand increase in seats at GMCH-32

A group of MBBS students who made it to the provisional merit list, as well as their parents, are demanding an increase in the number of seats at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, for securing admission in various medical courses. Some parents have also written to Union health minister JP Nadda for requesting an expansion in the seat capacity. Dr AK Attri, director principal of GMCH-32, Chandigarh, stated, “The limit of 150 seats is set by the National Medical Council, which is also responsible for deciding any increase in the number of seats.” (HT Photo)

Currently, the institute offers 150 MBBS seats, 100 BDS seats, and 50 BHMS seats. Between 2013 and 2018, the number of MBBS seats had increased from 50 to 100, and had further increased to 150 seats in 2019. However, with several students scoring same marks, the provisional merit list has climbed to over 300.

Dr AK Attri, director principal of GMCH-32, stated, “The limit of 150 seats is set by the National Medical Council, which is also responsible for deciding any increase in the number of seats.”

Rishu Sharma, the parent of an MBBS student, said, “Seats are being increased at many medical colleges across India. We are appealing to the authorities to increase the number of seats in Chandigarh as well. We’ve also written to JP Nadda for seeking his support.”

Recently, the National Medical Council approved to start an MBBS course with a capacity of 50 seats at the RIMT Medical College and Hospital in Fatehgarh Sahib for this session. The institute had originally applied for 100 seats.

Notably, the 100-seat MBBS college at PGI’s satellite centre in Sarangpur is anticipated to open by 2025. Faculty for the programme will be provided by the institute, rather than establishing a separate MBBS cadre.

Another parent, Dharam Pal, said, “If the seats are approved at PGI’s Sarangpur centre, they can conduct classes in PGI campus for the time being and later shift to Sarangpur.”

Simran Kaur, an MBBS aspirant, said, “We worked hard to make it to the merit list, but limited seats are holding us back. Increasing their number would give more deserving students a chance to pursue their dreams.”

A final-year MBBS student at GMCH-32, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “With the growing demand for healthcare professionals, expanding the seat capacity would benefit students and also address the shortage of doctors in the long run.”

BJP leader Sanjay Tandon said, “The number of seats was recently increased from 100 to 150. The National Medical Council determines the increase in seats based on a survey. If the institute has the necessary infrastructure for accommodating more seats, we will certainly push for 200 or more seats in Chandigarh.”