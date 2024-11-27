Chandigarh MC announces auction on Dec 18 to rent out kiosks in major city gardens

To increase revenue, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has announced an e-auction for kiosks located in some of the city’s prominent gardens on December 18. These include kiosks in Shivalik Garden in Manimajra, Terrace Garden in Sector 33, and Japanese Garden in Sector 31. These include kiosks in Shivalik Garden in Manimajra, Terrace Garden in Sector 33, and Japanese Garden in Sector 31. (HT File)

The city councillors, from across party lines, were demanding auctioning to rent out all vacant shops, kiosks and lands of the civic body so that revenue could be generated. Hundreds of MC’s properties are lying vacant across the city. The councillors and MC officials believe that renting out properties can provide quick revenue, instead of waiting for months for new policies.

Each year, MC earns ₹10 to ₹13 crore from renting out its properties, including shops, eating joints, petrol pumps and other properties. In this fiscal year, since September 30, MC earned ₹4.46 crore as rent and is estimated to generate a total of ₹12.46 crore till end of this fiscal. In 2023-24, MC earned ₹10 crore as rent.

“The e-auction will be conducted on a monthly rent basis, with kiosks available at each garden. Bidders can start submitting their documents from November 27, till December 8. Final bidding will be done on December 18, after payment and document approvals. Interested individuals or organisations can download detailed terms and conditions, including eligibility criteria and the required earnest money deposit (EMD), from the official website http://eauction.gov.in/2024_CH_153. For queries, the helpline number 0172-5021521 is available,” the MC officials said.

It is worth mentioning that MC is looking for ways to earn quick revenue as a short-term solution for resuming development-related works in the city. In the recent general house meeting of the MC, held on November 23, the city councillors had proposed to sell one of MC’s vacant lands in Manimajra, which could fetch MC hundreds of crores. Though the agenda was circulated, it could not be discussed or approved as the house meeting was suspended after mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor’s arguments with BJP councillors.