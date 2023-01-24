Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC chief presents impact of ICCC at Smart Cities conference in Goa

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 24, 2023 11:22 PM IST

Anindita Mitra, the Chandigarh MC chief, gave a detailed presentation about the working of the centre and detailed how data is being analysed to create impact in the city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Smart City Limited chief executive officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra presented the high impact use cases of integrated command and control centre (ICCC) in Sector 17 during the Smart Cities CEO’s Conference on data and technology organised by the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs in Panaji, Goa.

The conference aims to enable peer learning and exchange of ideas so that best practices may be adopted across all smart cities. CEOs and other officials presented business plans and standard operation procedures of their respective ICCCs.

Mitra gave a detailed presentation about the working of the Chandigarh centre and detailed how data is being analysed to create impact in the city, high-impact use cases and their procedure and channels being used for the citizen engagement.

ICCC supports digital applications and ensures seamless steady state operations, city management, surveillance, emergency response mechanisms and real-time tracking of services and vital city metrics throughout the city and in government departments.

