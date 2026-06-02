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    Chandigarh MC collects ₹60.9 crore in property tax during rebate period

    The collection comprises 23.8 crore from residential properties and 37.2 crore from commercial properties

    Published on: Jun 02, 2026 5:12 AM IST
    By Aneesha Sareen Kumar, Chandigarh
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    The municipal corporation (MC) collected 60.9 crore in property tax during the rebate period that ended on May 31, registering a marginal increase of 1 crore over the 59.9 crore collected during the corresponding period last year.

    The civic body had offered a 20% rebate on residential properties and 10% on commercial, provided taxpayers cleared their dues within the stipulated assessment period. (HT File)
    The civic body had offered a 20% rebate on residential properties and 10% on commercial, provided taxpayers cleared their dues within the stipulated assessment period. (HT File)

    The collection comprises 23.8 crore from residential properties and 37.2 crore from commercial properties.

    According to official figures, 74,142 property owners – residential and commercial – from across the city paid their property tax during the two-month rebate window from April 1 to May 31, compared to 67,491 taxpayers who availed the scheme last year.

    The civic body had offered a 20% rebate on residential properties and 10% on commercial, provided taxpayers cleared their dues within the stipulated assessment period.

    MC commissioner Amit Kumar said the response shows improved tax compliance among residents and commercial establishments. The increase in the number of assesses paying taxes within the rebate period is expected to strengthen the civic body’s wealth and aid the execution of development and maintenance works across the city, he said.

    Property tax is one of the major sources of revenue for the MC. During the 2023-24 financial year, the MC had collected 40.2 crore during the rebate period, while the corresponding collection stood at 38.5 crore in 2024-25.

    Addl charges for those who missed the chance

    Chandigarh has roughly 1.2 lakh registered property tax owners. This figure includes various categories, including government as well as private individuals and organisations exempted from property tax. Following the expiry of the rebate window, property owners who have not paid their dues will be required to pay additional charges. According to MC norms, a penalty of 25% along with 12% annual interest will be levied on outstanding property tax amounts.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh MC Collects ₹60.9 Crore In Property Tax During Rebate Period
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh MC Collects ₹60.9 Crore In Property Tax During Rebate Period
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