Chandigarh MC: Congress demands only apolitical persons as nominated councillors

The Chandigarh Congress has written to the UT administrator demanding that only apolitical persons should be nominated as councillors in the city’s municipal corporation (MC).

“Prior to 2016, the nominations of councillors were made strictly as per the provisions of the law, considering those persons who are eminent or distinguished in public affairs or those who have special knowledge or practical experience in respect of municipal administration, but none of the active members of any political parties were considered,” Chandigarh Congress chief Subhash Chawla said in a letter.

Chawla said that in 2016, out of nine nominated councillors, five were having affiliations with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This time, though a new corporation has been constituted, nine councillors have not been nominated, and names of various political persons affiliated to the BJP are being floated, the letter further stated.