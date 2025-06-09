Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Chandigarh MC cracks down on illegal vending in Sec 22, issues 56 fines

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2025 08:40 AM IST

The drive was carried out from 7pm in and around Mini Rose Garden parking area, Mobile Market on the outer side of Sector 22, and the area opposite Kisan Bhawan Market

Acting on the problem of unauthorised street vending, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation conducted a special anti-encroachment drive in Sector 22 on Sunday and issued 56 challans.

Two cars selling clothes illegally were also impounded near Kiran Cinema in Sector 22. (HT Photo)
Following the orders of MC commissioner Amit Kumar, the drive was carried out from 7 pm in and around Mini Rose Garden parking area, Mobile Market on the outer side of Sector 22, and the area opposite Kisan Bhawan Market. 56 challans were issued to illegal vendors occupying public spaces and obstructing pedestrian movement.

Additionally, two cars selling clothes illegally were impounded near Kiran Cinema parking area, where vendors had set up makeshift shops using their vehicles.

