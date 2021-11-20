Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh MC eyes 100% coverage with 96 more garbage vehicles
Chandigarh MC eyes 100% coverage with 96 more garbage vehicles

The additional garbage vehicles will cover all markets in the city and will be used in areas that have fared poorly so far, said the Chandigarh MC chief
The Chandigarh MC has already deployed 489 garbage vehicles in Chandigarh. The additional vehicles will be put into service within a week.
Published on Nov 20, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByMunieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh

In another week, the Chandigarh municipal corporation will press into service 96 more twin-bin door-to-door garbage collection vehicles to achieve 100% coverage in the city, as mandated by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

“The additional vehicles will cover all markets in the city (around 200). Also, the vehicles will be used in areas that have fared poorly so far in garbage collection,” said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.

UT adviser Dharam Pal in a review meeting on the solid waste management targets set by the NGT had directed the MC to achieve 100% door-to-door garbage collection by November 30.

Since the takeover of garbage collection, the MC has already deployed 489 twin-bin vehicles in the city. While around 400 vehicles were purchased at a cost of around 40 crore last year, 100 were earlier deployed in villages.

The MC took over door-to-door garbage collection in December 2020, and has covered 85% of the city so far. There are 2.5 lakh households and commercial establishments that are to be covered.

The takeover so far has bene marred with teething problems. There are issues related to MC vehicles not turning up on regular intervals and garbage not being picked from the doorsteps, particularly from upper floors.

“As and when we receive a complaint, we immediately take action and ask the garbage collectors to follow rules laid out in the agreement signed with them. The MoU clearly stipulates that they would have to continue to carry on their duties as was earlier being done,” said Mitra.

