Chandigarh: MC, F&CC approves key welfare projects

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Chandigarh municipal corporation on Thursday gave a green signal to several proposals aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and public welfare in the city. In a meeting convened by mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, the committee approved repair and painting of the Night Shelter at Sector 26 to improve facilities for the truck drivers.

Additionally, the construction of four new rain shelters in the truck parking was sanctioned to provide relief to the visitors during the monsoon season. A major step towards public safety was also endorsed with the approval of concertina fencing installation on the boundary wall of the Idle Truck Parking area in Sector 26, ensuring enhanced security in the vicinity at a total budgetary estimate of ₹48.17 lakh. To strengthen sanitation and upkeep of the city’s dumping ground, the committee approved the hiring of a chain dozer for one year at an estimated cost of ₹33.72 lakh.

The meeting was attended by MC commissioner Amit Kumar, special commissioner Pardeep Kumar and committee members including councillors Suman Devi, Saurabh Joshi, Gurpreet Singh, and Jasmanpreet Singh. Addressing civic challenges, the members held detailed deliberations on improving the management of the stray cattle menace, especially in the southern sectors of the city. The mayor emphasised the need for robust, humane solutions to this persistent issue.