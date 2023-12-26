Chandigarh MC House meet: MC looks to buy 11 new firefighting vehicles

With 16 of its existing firefighting vehicles completing its lifespan, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is looking to purchase 11 new vehicles at an estimated cost of ₹7 crore. A proposal in this regard is to be tabled for approval in the general house meeting slated for December 27. The Chandigarh MC currently has 21 firefighting vehicles, of which 16 have outlived their lives. (HT File)

As per MC officials, the fire and rescue services department currently has 21 firefighting vehicles, out of which 16 vehicles are more than 15 years old. As per instructions of the Indian government, all such vehicles which have completed a lifespan of 15 years are required to be declared as condemned so that they don’t affect the operations.

As per the proposal, 11 new firefighting vehicles, including five water bowsers with a water tank capacity of 12,000 litres, and six mini fire tenders with a capacity of 3,000-3500 litres, should be brought. The large vehicles are set to cost ₹4.5 crore while the mini ones will cost ₹2.4 crore.

At present, Chandigarh MC has only one small water tender. Small fire tenders are better suited for areas such as Hallomajra, Burail, Kajheri, Manimajra, Attawa, Vikas Nagar, Ramdarbar, Maloya, Mauli Jagran, which have narrow lanes.

“Small vehicles are required to minimise the response time. Procuring small water tenders is justified due to their agility in responding to localised incidents, providing quick, initial attack capabilities, and enhancing accessibility in areas with limited water sources, the proposal reads.

‘Vehicles will not be EVs’

Though Chandigarh administration’s electric vehicle (EV) policy mandates that all new vehicles are purchased in the electric segment, the MC proposed that firefighting vehicles should be procured in the diesel segment.

“The decision of not procuring firefighting vehicles in the electrical segment is grounded in operational demands -- substantial water, equipment load, extended duration of firefighting and rescue operations and the paramount importance of public safety. Electric vehicles, though environmentally friendly, may not provide the same level of operational readiness due to charging and battery limitations. The time required for charging could impede the rapid response needed to save lives and property. Also, electric vehicles’ limited range and battery life can pose a serious risk during extended operations,” said the MC officials.

OTHER PROPOSALS AND AGENDAS

‘ ₹99 lakh for Rose Festival- 2024’

The civic body is planning to organise a three-day Rose Festival in February 2024, for which, a proposal for approval of ₹99 lakh has been made. Officials said that in 2023, MC had spent ₹2.19 crore for various arrangements and the same needs to be done in advance for the next year.

Waste collection

The MC is also planning to float fresh tenders for hiring 345 outsourced drivers for door-to-door collection of garbage. The existing contract will expire on February 21, 2024.

Missing from the agenda

Notably, officials have not included an agenda on the new pet dogs and community dogs bylaws, even as it was deferred in October for adding a few recommendations. Also, the MC is working on new property tax bylaws, but nothing regarding this is mentioned in the agenda. The civic body can include the two agendas in supplementary or table agendas, which are yet to be released.