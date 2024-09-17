Chandigarh MC impounds 28 wrongly parked vehicles

The enforcement wing of the Chandigarh municipal corporation issued 51 challans and impounded 28 cars that were abandoned or wrongly parked on MC land across the city on Monday. Sector 48, Chandigarh, is one of the major markets where mechanics have encroached upon a huge open area and parking lots to repair vehicles, leading to unsanitary conditions due to the dumping of oil and other waste. (HT Photo)

“We have been receiving complaints from residents regarding abandoning of vehicles near their homes or in unauthorised areas. In response, we have formed a team and assigned sub-inspectors/inspectors from the enforcement wing to take strict action against the offenders. A drive was conducted in Sectors 45, 34 and 48, and challans were issued for various violations, including parking and repairing vehicles in unauthorised areas,” said MC officials.

Encroachments are witnessed in majority of the land belonging to MC and UT administration and regular complaints are filed by the residents. Sector 48 is one of the major markets where mechanics have encroached upon a huge open area and parking lots to repair vehicles, leading to unsanitary conditions due to the dumping of oil and other waste. MC officials stated they were monitoring these violations and taking steps to address them.