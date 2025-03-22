Chandigarh MC launches crackdown on anomalies on parking lots

To ensure compliance and check anomalies in the parking sites through out the city, the engineering wing of the civic body on Friday conducted surprise inspections. Chandigarh civic body officials during checking of parking sites on Friday. (HT Photo)

The comes a day after the municipal commissioner (MC) Amit Kumar, after a surprise check in the parking site at Sector 17, ordered suspension of junior engineer Manoj Kumar for violation of parking fee regulations, and served show-cause notices to executive engineer and sub-divisional engineer of the B&R wing.

Following the directions of commissioner, MC’s chief engineer Sanjay Arora, accompanied by superintending engineer, made surprise checks in the parking sites near Kiran cinema in Sector 22 and Opposite Sector 17 bus stand.

The commissioner directed all the concerned officers involved in running the paid parking sites falling under the jurisdiction of MC to adopt full compliance with the parking fee regulations. He further warned that any official or officer found showing lack of supervision in their part will invite strict action against them.

Since the contract of the previous private firms ended in January 2023, MC has been managing the parking lots. Regular complaints of violation of parking fee regulations have come forward since then.