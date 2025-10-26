Chandigarh MC mandates biometric attendance for all staff from Nov 1

The facial Authentication Aadhaar Based Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) will be made mandatory across all wings and divisions of the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) for efficient and transparent attendance management of all officers and officials from November 1 this year, municipal commissioner Amit Kumar directed on Saturday.

This initiative mandates the use of facial authentication through personal smartphones for attendance marking, ensuring a modern, accurate, and accountable attendance mechanism.

Commissioner Amit Kumar reviewed the progress and operational readiness of the AEBAS system and issued clear directions for strict and immediate compliance. It was observed that 10,930 employees of MC are presently active and registered on the Biometric Attendance Portal developed by NIC. All officials who have not yet registered are directed to complete their registration within seven days without fail.

It has been further ordered that salaries of all employees, including— regular, contractual, outsourced, and field staff—shall be strictly linked to their biometric attendance records with effect from November 1.

In cases where any employee faces difficulty in marking attendance, the concerned supervisor shall immediately facilitate the attendance marking using his/her own smartphone or through a nearby biometric machine to avoid discrepancies.

Furthermore, all registered employees have been directed to update their biometric and service details, including their place of posting, by October 31, to ensure accurate record maintenance on the attendance portal.