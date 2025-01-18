Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh MC MOH flags fake appointment letter

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 18, 2025 09:52 AM IST

The MOH learnt of the fraudulent activity when it was discovered that an employee, identified as Mandeep Singh, had been appointed based on a counterfeit appointment letter

The medical officer of health (MOH) for Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has requested the registration of an FIR against unknown individuals for issuing fake appointment orders within the office, using forged signatures.

A request to register an FIR was made through an official letter sent to the SHO of the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)
A request to register an FIR was made through an official letter sent to the SHO of the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The request was made through an official letter sent to the Sector 17 police station SHO.

The MOH learnt of the fraudulent activity when it was discovered that an employee, identified as Mandeep Singh, had been appointed based on a counterfeit appointment letter. The letter, bearing the MOH’s forged signature, stated that Singh’s joining date was November 15, 2024. The fake appointment letter, with orders on October 4, further said that outsourced postman was appointed on medical grounds.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On