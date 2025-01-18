Chandigarh MC MOH flags fake appointment letter

The medical officer of health (MOH) for Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has requested the registration of an FIR against unknown individuals for issuing fake appointment orders within the office, using forged signatures. A request to register an FIR was made through an official letter sent to the SHO of the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

The MOH learnt of the fraudulent activity when it was discovered that an employee, identified as Mandeep Singh, had been appointed based on a counterfeit appointment letter. The letter, bearing the MOH’s forged signature, stated that Singh’s joining date was November 15, 2024. The fake appointment letter, with orders on October 4, further said that outsourced postman was appointed on medical grounds.