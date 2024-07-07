Chandigarh MC mulling to light up back lanes in sectors

mandeep.kour@hindustantimes.com Besides this, MC is also planning to amend terms and conditions for allotment of kiosks at Night Food Street, Sector 14, opposite PGIMER. (HT Photo)

In a first, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is planning to install lighting in all back lanes of various sectors of Chandigarh to avert thefts and other illegal activities in these dark spots.

Estimated to cost ₹8.19 crore, the proposal will be tabled for discussion and approval in the upcoming general House meeting of MC on Tuesday.

In the proposal, the MC officials said, “Presently, there is no light in the back lanes of the city, due to which there remains darkness during night time, thus posing apprehensions of thefts and other illegal activities in these dark spots in the residential areas. The area councillors have requested in the past to install lights in these back lanes for illumination. Considering the requests, the matter was taken up with higher authorities and a plan was made. As per plan, the cable will be laid over the wall surface as digging in the back lane is difficult.”

Besides this, MC is also planning to amend terms and conditions for allotment of kiosks at Night Food Street, Sector 14, opposite PGIMER. With two of the four kiosks lying vacant at present, MC is planning to start the process of e-auction at the earliest, but with amended rules.

“In order to ensure the speedy disposal of the complaints regarding overcharging of food eatables, it is necessary to provide the WhatsApp number for complaints regarding overcharging by the licensee. Also, in order to ensure that no overcharging should be carried out by licensee, it is necessary to install the display board at Night Food Street wherein the rate list (as approved by the MC) is displayed for customers. Also, the licensee shall obtain all type of permits from the concerned departments to run the kiosks i.e. food safety licence etc., and submit the same to MC within 45 days from the date of issue of allotment letter, failing which the allotment shall be cancelled and security amount shall be forfeited. Also, the licensee shall bear all taxes i.e. property tax/penalty, if any, imposed by any department for negligence in operation of said kiosk and licensor shall not be liable for any third party claims arising in respect of the said kiosk,” MC has proposed.

In order to ensure better food quality and competition, MC will ensure that the participation in the auction is open for all applicants.

Other agendas to be tabled in the House include proposal for providing disabled-friendly infrastructure in Fragrance Garden, Sector 36; renovation of water supply at government houses in Sector 20-C; and extension of contract for transportation, treatment and disposal of sanitary waste from MRF centres, among others.

Better storm drainage in Sector 43, Ram Darbar also in the works

MC will also table the agenda to strengthen stormwater drainage system for smooth disposal of rainwater at various locations in Sector 43 and Ram Darbar. But residents can expect relief from waterlogging only by next year’s monsoon.

Since the onset of monsoon in Chandigarh on July 1, waterlogging can be witnessed in various areas across the city every time it rains. The residents of Chandigarh’s northern sectors have some respite as the drainage system of Sectors 1 to 30 are designed to handle 25 mm rain per hour, but in southern sectors, waterlogging is witnessed at every other corner, as the drainage system can handle only 15 mm rain per hour.

To tackle this, MC had initiated laying of storm sewers at Vikas Marg, from Sector 40 to 42. But work still remains pending.

In the proposal, MC officials said, “During the last rainy season, numerous complaints were received regarding stagnation of storm water at various locations in Sector 43, Chandigarh. Following this, the area was inspected and it was discovered that the existing drainage system in front of Community Centre, Shishu Niketan School, near House Numbers 149 to 158 and backside of ISBT Sector-43, has been completely choked/filled with silt, thereby blocking the lines completely and causing obstruction in draining of rain water. The current situation leads to accumulation of rainwater on the road up to 2 feet deep, causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike. Thus to mitigate the problem of the residents, it is essential to lay SWD pipelines in the affected areas to mitigate the issue of stagnant water.”

“In Ram Darbar, complaints of non-functional SWD lines were received and upon checking, it was found that the existing SWD pipelines and machine hole chambers are damaged, and need provision of additional drainage lines in the affected area. The accumulated rainwater enters the premises of the residents and creates trouble for them,” officials said.

A proposal for ₹1.06 crore for Sector 43 and ₹1.14 crore for Ram Darbar has been prepared, but the work will be completed only by next monsoon. Thus, this year, residents of these areas will have to continue to brave waterlogging.

MC finance panel to meet tomorrow

The Chandigarh municipal corporation will hold the finance and contract committee (F&CC) meeting on Monday, wherein various development-related agendas, which are below ₹50 lakh, will be discussed for approval.

The agendas include renovation of a public toilet block at Sector 37-D; special repair of electrical installations at Cremation Ground in Industrial Area, Phase 1; decorative light system in market of Sector 30; and installation of street lights in various places, among others.

MC will also propose to book all commercial grounds in the city through e-auctions. “There are three commercial Grounds in the city—Housing Board Manimajra, Circus Ground in Sector 17 and Exhibition Ground in Sector 34, from where handsome revenue is being generated on account of booking. It has been experienced that the exhibition ground of Sector 34 is highly in demand in festival season and the booking for the period from August to December is being done through e-auction to fetch the highest amount. Therefore, the proposal is moved to book all commercial grounds through e-auction for every year from January 1 to December 31.”