Chandigarh MC organises trash hunt to promote Swachhata spirit

City municipal corporation organised a trash hunt event called ‘Swachhata ke khiladi’ on Saturday to promote the spirit of Swachhata among the citizens. Resident participating in Chandigarh MC’s trash hunt aimed to promote the Swachhata Mission. (HT Phoro)

The students from various schools and colleges in the city participated in the event.The activity was flagged off by city Mayor Anup Gupta and MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.There were four teams- blue, green, red and black, symbolising four types of waste.

The khiladis started the hunt from Sector 19 Community Centre, where they solved riddles on Swachata. Pedalling their way to the Leisure valley, on the bicycles provided by the Public Bike Sharing Project, they collected all the scattered waste and found clues which helped them to reach their final destination–Sector 26 Bird Park.

At the Bird Park, they rushed to put together a Swachhata themed jigsaw puzzle. The blue team from PGGC-11 College emerged as the winner.

While addressing the participants, city mayor Anup Gupta expressing his enthusiasm for the trash hunt said, “I am thrilled to see the overwhelming participation and enthusiasm of our youth in the trash hunt. It is heartening to witness the dedication and commitment of our community towards creating a cleaner and healthier Chandigarh. This event reminds us of our collective responsibility to maintain a sustainable environment. Let us continue to work together towards a Swachh and Swasth Chandigarh.”

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, highlighted the significance of such initiatives, saying, “The trash hunt is a remarkable endeavour that not only creates awareness but also inspires action for Swachhata. It is essential to instil a sense of responsibility and ownership among our citizens towards maintaining cleanliness in our city. City Beautiful, known for its efforts in maintaining cleanliness, is all set to defend its title as the defending champions of ISL 1.0 (Indian Swachhata League).”

