Chandigarh MC organises two-day Teej event

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar inaugurated the municipal corporation’s (MC) two-day zero waste Teej Mahotsav event with area councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi at the Garden of Shrubs, Sector 46-C, on Saturday. Chandigarh mayor Kuldeep Kumar inaugurated the municipal corporation’s (MC) two-day zero waste Teej Mahotsav event on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, the mayor said the municipal corporation has made the mela an annual feature and this year dedicated it to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the “My Nation, My Pride” theme. The event will feature dances, songs, fusion of giddha and bhangra and “teeian de geet” by artists from various states.

To enhance the festival experience for visitors, MC has provided public amenities, including a lost and found counter, a medical counter, water facilities, and public conveniences at the event.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, MC has set up an eco-friendly “Zero Waste Rasoi” food court, offering reasonably priced food items at the festival. The use of plastic items is prohibited, and the promotion of biodegradable and recyclable products is being encouraged.

The “Game Zone”, a live game set-up, is the main attraction for the youth, where children will be taught to make and colour clay pots.

Other attractions at the mela include camel rides, cart rides, dholi, madari, behrupiya, been jogi, nachar, nagada, charkhe, manjire, tumbe, jamura show, puppet show, fashion show, different food stalls, handicrafts, designer fabrics and other domestic items by self-help groups and street vendors.

During the cultural evening on Saturday, singer Master Saleem performed various Punjabi numbers.

On Sunday, the mela will begin with folk dances and other shows, including been jogi, kal beliya, ghumar and magic show, are further planned to regale visitors. Punjabi singer Resham Singh Anmol will perform during the cultural evening.