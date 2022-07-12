Chandigarh MC placates garbage collectors, work to resume after one-day strike
Following a day-long strike over the municipal corporation’s (MC) alleged failure to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with them about two years ago, the city’s door-to-door garbage collectors on Monday evening decided to return to work from Tuesday after meeting the MC officials.
MC officials assured the garbage collectors that all the pending terms and conditions of the MoU would be met within a month’s time.
City residents, meanwhile, were left a harried lot on Monday with the garbage collectors not turning up at their houses. The workers instead parked the MC’s garbage-lifting vehicles in their allotted sectors, but did not go visit any houses to collect garbage.
Speaking about the problems faced by the public, Federation Of Sector Welfare Associations’ spokesperson Pankaj Gupta, “While the strike was only for today, garbage for three days is now lying-in people’s houses. Saturday’s garbage was not collected on Sunday, as collectors do not come on Sunday.”
“The waste was not collected on Monday, and today’s waste is also now in people’s houses. The MC knew about the strike and could have arranged for an alternative mechanism to collect garbage,” he added.
City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations convener Vinod Vashisht echoed the sentiment, saying, “People can somehow manage with a day’s strike but if its extends then it would create major problems. In the last garbage collectors’ strike, the city streets were filled with garbage. We hope this is not repeated.”
.
Detailing their issues, Chandigarh door-to-door Garbage Collectors’ Society president Om Prakash Saini said, “The annual increase in payments to collectors promised in MoU has not been met. In death cases, ₹2 lakh compensation is not being given to the deceased’s families. Residential societies are still separately running the waste collection system. Besides, our salaries are given late.”
Notably, around 890 garbage collectors had signed MoU with the civic body, when it took over the door-to-door garbage collection.
“In total there are more than 2,000 people involved in the collection, and all of them went on strike. We decided not to stage any demonstration or protest, but adopted this method to send a message to the MC to not stall our demands,” Saini said.
-
Mohali police conduct searches at railway station, markets
Police on Monday conducted searches at the railway station and various markets of Mohali with the help of dog squad and bomb disposal team. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal, who supervised the searches, said the exercise was aimed at instilling a sense of security among residents and restrict the movements of criminals.
-
Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with Bains' brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. The others who have surrendered in the court are his alias Gogi, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, brother Paramjit Singh Bains, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
-
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken.
-
Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16
A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16. During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.
-
Former Himachal MLA Mast Ram dies by suicide in Mandi hotel
Former Karsog legislator Mast Ram was found hanging in the room of a hotel in Sundernagar, Mandi, on Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old left a suicide note, stating “personal reasons” for taking the extreme step. Mast Ram, who wanted to contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha, was actively running a political campaign in Karsog. The politician had checked into a hotel near the Bhakra Beas Management Board reservoir in Sundernagar on June 10 (Sunday).
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics