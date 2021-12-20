Chandigarh MC polls: Cong to maintain roads, provide streetlights in societies, promises Pawan Bansal

“After coming to power at MC , the Congress will take up the responsibility of providing street lights and maintaining roads within the premises of all registered societies. The bills of street lights within the society will also be paid by MC. This will substantially reduce the financial burden on the residents substantially,” stated former Union minister Pawan Bansal, while addressing poll rallies at Sector 49 in ward no. 35 on Sunday.

Bansal said that the Chandigarh Congress will involve residents’ welfare associations and management of the societies in pursuing the issue of conversion of lease hold properties into free hold ones at reasonable cost with the Chandigarh administration. He criticised the BJP for not taking up this issue despite their promise to do so in their 2016 election manifesto.

He further said that the issue of awarding completion certificates to housing societies which have not received it yet will be taken up forcefully with the administration.

People of Chandigarh fed up of mismanagement: Surjewala

Randeep Surjewala, general secretary and in-charge of the communication department of All india Congress Committee, on Sunday said that the people of Chandigarh are fed up with mismanagement and corruption of the BJP-led civic body.

Surjewala was in city to release the vision document of Congress candidate from ward no. 34, Gurpreet Singh, at Ramleela Ground in Sector 46 . The document promised the opening of a sampark centre in Sector 46 and removal of all garbage from Sector 45.

People have made up their mind for change: Rana

While addressing public meetings in support of Congress candidates at various municipal wards of Chandigarh on Sunday, Sujanpur MLA and Congress’ co-ordinator for the MC elections, Rajinder Rana, said that the withered faces of BJP leaders are testifying that people have made up their mind for change.

Rana said that despite being running the MC for six years, BJP could not fulfil its election promises and Chandigarh has been lagging behind in the matter of development and cleanliness.

He added said that the BJP leaders have also put their army of big leaders in the streets of Chandigarh in these elections. These big leaders have often found themselves in a catch-22 situation, due to thin crowds and volley of questions from public over the BJP’s performance in the past six years, he added.

Cong raises issue with BJP hoardings

The Chandigarh Congress in a letter to the State Election Commission, UT, Chandigarh, has raised issue with the BJP placing hoardings on city roundabouts.

In the letter, Rajesh Sharma, spokesperson of Chandigarh Territory Congress Committee, alleged that BJP has placed hoardings on the city roundabouts which is unauthorised, illegal and in clear violation of model code of conduct in view of upcoming MC elections.

The letter further stated that BJP and AAP have taken advertisement spaces worth crores of rupees on rent at spaces such as outside public toilets in markets and cycle stands along the roads to influence voters, which is also in violation of the model code of conduct.

The letter requested that such illegal boards or materials should immediately be removed.