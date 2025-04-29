Chandigarh MC proposes new Act to bring more buildings under fire safety norms

In a move to bring more buildings under fire safety regulations, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is proposing the adoption of a new Fire Safety Act, making fire safety clearance mandatory for buildings with a height of 9 metres or above. The proposal will be tabled for discussion during the general house meeting scheduled for April 30 (Wednesday). Given Chandigarh’s unique character, with its many heritage buildings, the stringent provisions under the current Act have often resulted in non-compliance with fire safety norms. (HT File)

Currently, the Delhi Fire Prevention and Fire Safety Act, 1986, is applicable in Chandigarh. This Act mandates fire safety certificates (FSC) only for buildings taller than 15 metres (high-rises). However, MC officials pointed out that even the Delhi government has repealed this legislation and replaced it with the Delhi Fire Service Act, 2007.

To adopt Haryana Fire & Emergency Service Act, 2022

Given Chandigarh’s unique character, with its many heritage buildings, the stringent provisions under the current Act have often resulted in non-compliance with fire safety norms. Recognising the need for a more tailored law, the civic body’s committee conducted a detailed review of fire safety legislation in neighbouring states, including Punjab and Haryana. After extensive deliberations and suggestions from committee members, the MC is now proposing to adopt the Haryana Fire and Emergency Service Act, 2022, (Extension to Chandigarh) Act, 2025.

Under the proposed Act, the MC seeks to lower the threshold for mandatory fire safety clearance from 15 metres to 9 metres. Fire safety certificates or no-objection certificates (NOCs) will also be compulsory for all high-rise buildings—except residential buildings up to a height of 16.5 metres—and for special buildings such as hotels, business centres, mercantile buildings, industrial units, storage facilities, hazardous buildings, and mixed-occupancy structures with a floor area exceeding 200 square metres on any one or more floors.

Additionally, educational and institutional buildings taller than 9 metres, all assembly buildings with an incidental assembly area exceeding 300 square metres on any floor, and buildings with two or more basements—or a single basement larger than 100 square metres—will require fire safety clearances, unless otherwise specifically exempted. At present, buildings with an area exceeding 500 square metres are mandated to get the NOCs.

For the first time, the chief fire officer or any other authorised official will be empowered to seize goods or objects that pose a fire risk or obstruct firefighting operations. Strict action against encroachers has also been incorporated into the new Act.

Also, to ensure strict compliance with the proposed law, violations could attract penalties, including imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of up to ₹50,000, or both.

‘No change in NOC rules under National Building Code’

Besides fire safety acts, the states and union territories of India also implement the fire safety rules, as recommended by the National Building Code (NBC). The NBC is a comprehensive document that covers detailed guidelines for construction, maintenance and fire safety of the structures. The NBC has also made fire safety certificates mandatory for residential buildings where over 20 people stay.

To obtain the no objection certificate (NOC), the NBC mandates fire extinguishers on all floors, automated sprinkler system, escape routes sans obstruction, natural ventilation and lighting, and furniture with flame-resistant material.

However, the stringent NBC norms are impractical for heritage buildings, which are not suited to accommodate the prescribed fire safety modifications. Due to this, the buildings, even when they wish to, are not able to comply with the rules and get NOC in Chandigarh.

There are around 420 high-rise buildings in Chandigarh with 15 metres height and above but most of them are heritage structures, including buildings in the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Panjab University (PU), UT secretariat, police headquarters and others. The buildings are presently running without fire safety certificates, posing a risk to the lives of thousands of people, as the heritage structures cannot be altered, demolished, or extensively renovated to meet the NBC guidelines.

MC officials said, “Though the norms required for NOCs will remain the same as per NBC, we are working on making it a bit relaxed, looking at special cases. Also, the new law gives power to the UT administrator to make new rules after notification in official gazetted.”