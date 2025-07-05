Chandigarh: MC slaps 13,500 fine on PNB for littering

Sending out a strong message against littering, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has slapped a ₹13,500 fine on Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Sector 17 branch after a heap of garbage, containable identifiable documents related to the bank, was discovered in an open area near its premises. An MC team had found that PNB’s Sector-17 branch had carelessly strewn identifiable documents in an open area near its premises, during an inspection on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

MC officials said on Friday the challan was issued under the Solid Waste Management Rules.

“On July 2, MC teams were carrying out an inspection in Sector 17-B when heaps of garbage were found outside the bank. Acting promptly, the team thoroughly inspected the dumped waste and retrieved slips belonging to the bank, thereby confirming the origin of the litter,” said the MC official.

The official added that teams had earlier too found the bank dumping waste in the open instead of handing it over to garbage collectors. Though the bank was warned, it did not mend its ways, said the official.

Municipal commissioner Amit Kumar also issued a warning to all commercial and institutional establishments, besides residents. “Any form of littering or violation of cleanliness norms in public spaces will invite strict action. The action (against PNB) reiterated the civic body’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness across Chandigarh. We urge all citizens and organisations to act responsibly. MC continues its efforts to ensure a cleaner and greener city and seeks full cooperation from the public in this mission,” said Kumar.

5,200 challans issued in just 4 months

The MC revealed that from January 1 to April 31 this year, over 5,200 challans were issued for various violations related to littering and improper waste disposal. On an average, around 1,200 challans are being issued each month, as the corporation ramps up enforcement drives across residential, commercial, and institutional areas.

MC officials said that, like in the PNB case, garbage is often thoroughly inspected during drives to trace its origin. These forensic-style inspections have become a key tool in holding violators accountable.

In addition to penalising public littering, the Chandigarh MC is also acting tough against residents who fail to segregate garbage at source. Households are required to separate dry, wet, and sanitary waste, and non-compliance is leading to further penalties.

Special task force to trace supply chain of plastic bags

MC commissioner Amit Kumar issued a stern warning to all individuals, traders, and commercial establishments found violating the single-use plastic ban in the city.

While reviewing the enforcement of the ban, the commissioner directed the MC officers concerned to trace and dismantle the supply chain of plastic carry bags entering Chandigarh. He warned that strict legal action will be taken, which may include heavy penalties, seizure of goods, and in severe cases, temporary or permanent closure of the establishment.

As part of the Plastic Mukt Chandigarh campaign, rigorous enforcement drives have been conducted since the ban came into effect on June 18, 2025. So far, 520 challans have been issued, 123 kg banned plastic carry bags have been confiscated besides selling 423 kg compostable bags.

The commissioner said that MC enforcement teams are inspecting sensitive areas such as apni mandis, grocery shops, street vendors, and markets on a daily basis.